Save over $600 on the 65-inch 4K LG OLED evo C4 TV with Dolby Vision, Atmos

US-based readers can current save over $600 off the 65-inch LG OLED evo C4 TV which also happens to be marked as the number one new release in OLED TVs. Customers have given this range of TVs 4.1 out of 5 stars and someone reviewing the 65-inch model in particular said the set up was easy and the TV has an amazing picture. About the series line-up as a whole, people applauded the great picture quality and the range of options but there were mixed opinions about the brightness.

SELF-LIT PIXELS: LG's signature OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and stellar picture quality illuminated with over 8 million self-lit pixels. Take in rich and accurate colors from the brightest to darkest parts of the scene thanks to 100% Color Volume* and with 100% Color Fidelity.

BRIGHTNESS BOOSTER: Our Brightness Boosting technology magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail.

DOLBY VISION, FILMMAKER AND DOLBY ATMOS: Experience the magic of the big screen right from your couch. Every LG OLED comes loaded with Dolby Vision for extraordinary color, contrast and brightness, plus Dolby Atmos* for sound you can feel all around you. Land in the center of the action with FILMMAKER MODE, allowing you to see films just as the director intended.

a9 AI PROCESSOR GEN7: The C4's exclusive processor is the brains behind a truly unforgettable TV experience. You'll get smooth, vivid picture no matter what you watch with AI Super Upscaling which automatically enhances picture quality whether you're watching sports, movies, or a late-night favorite. Multi View with 2 screens lets you split your screen into 2 unique views so you can watch even more than before, everything looks and sounds incredible on a LG OLED TV.

144 HZ REFRESH RATE: Enjoy crisp, smooth visuals with a 0.1ms response time and up to 144Hz refresh rate. LG OLED TVs feature NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR for enhanced gaming quality. With four HDMI 2.1 inputs, connect all your devices effortlessly. The LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer provide complete control whether you game on consoles or in the cloud.

As it’s a TV, you’ll probably be wondering if you can access all of your streaming services on it; the answer is, you can. The built-in services include Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The TV is sold and shipped directly from Amazon so if you don’t like it and want to return, refund, or replace, you can do that within 30 days of receipt.

