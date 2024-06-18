Amazon Deal: Marantz SR8015 11.2 8K AVR with Dolby Vision, Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, is cheapest

Recently, there were some really great deals on AV receivers (AVRs). We had a couple of Denon models, the X1800H and X2800H, that fell to their lowest-ever prices and that was followed by Sony's STR-AN1000.

While those 7.2 channel AVR deals are no longer available and you happen to be looking for one at the moment, Amazon is offering a discount (purchase link under the key specs below) on a Marantz model, the SR8015. This happens to be an 11.2 channel AVR, which means you will find yourself enveloped in an amazing 3D surround sound experience when set up correctly.

The Marantz SR8015 AV receiver delivers 140 watts per channel at 8 ohms and 175 watts per channel at 6 ohms. It promises 70% output at all times with 5 channels running. Since 4-ohm impedance output isn't mentioned, it may be best to avoid 4 ohm speakers.

Excellent audio and picture quality is on offer thanks to technologies like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and the HDMI offers 8K/60, and 4K/120 passthrough. Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room correction technology claims to ensure optimal sound quality for your system. Also thanks to HEOS technology, this AVR allows users to stream music wirelessly from platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music HD, and AirPlay 2.

The key specs of the Marantz SR8015 are given below:

Power Output (8 ohm, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.05% 2ch Drive): 140 W

Power Output (6 ohm, 1 kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive): 175 W

Power Output (6 ohm, 1 kHz, 1% 1ch Drive): 205 W

Video Inputs/Outputs Composite In / Out: 4+1 / 2 Component In / Out: 3 / 1 HDMI In / Out: 7+1 / 3 Multi-Room Video Out: Video / HDMI • / •

Audio Inputs/Outputs Analogue In / Out: 7+1 / - Phono (MM) In: • Digital In: Optical / Coaxial: 2 / 2 Multi-Room Out: Analogue / Digital 2 / - Multichannel Pre Out: • (13.2) Subwoofer Out: 2



Get the Marantz AVR at the links below:

Marantz SR8015 11.2 Channel (140 Watt x 11) 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver with 3D Audio HEOS Built-in and Voice Control: $2499 + 25% off with coupon => $1874.25 (Amazon US) || $2499 + 25% off with coupon => $1874.25 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.