This 32-inch LG 4K HDR IPS monitor is now at its lowest price following a 38% discount

If you’re in the UK looking for an affordable quality monitor, then check out the LG 32UN650P. It’s a 32-inch UHD monitor that supports 4K content, has 60Hz refresh rate, uses and IPS Panel, and supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The ports include HDMI and DisplayPort.

Expanding on more of the features, the product page reads:

[31.5-inch 4K monitor] 3840x2160 pixels resolution display that offers breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD

[IPS monitor] displays impeccable colour accuracy, with a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 95% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum

[HDR technology] is now applied to various content and this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range

[AMD FreeSync technology] gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games; it virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering

[MAXXAUDIO] 5W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio support realistic sound effects and powerful sound for the complete immersive experience

One category of customers that LG is focusing on with this monitor is gamers. It said that with the 4K HDR support as well as the AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser, you’ll be able to get “unprecedented thrills with decent image and sound”. AMD FreeSync helps to eliminate tearing and stuttering, Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag, and HDR delivers true and vivid brightness.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.