Samsung may keep the camera upgrades reserved for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is gearing up to launch its foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip6, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the upcoming Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. While we await the launch of the foldable, leaks about next year's Galaxy S25 series have been popping up now and then.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung may keep the battery specifications inside the Galaxy S25 the same as the standard Galaxy S24, i.e., 3,881mAh, which would be marketed as 4,000mAh. The leak suggested that the battery efficiency would improve thanks to the 3nm processor.

Now, it seems like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus users may also see disappointment in the camera department, as a fresh leak suggests that Samsung is unlikely to bring camera upgrades to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models, and would reserve the big camera upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus would feature a 50MP primary camera, while the details about the other two cameras are under wraps. Reportedly, the front selfie camera may also remain unchanged, and the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may get the same 12MP camera as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24.

Notably, it is rumored that their elder sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is set to get major upgrades in the camera department. It is speculated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. This hints that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get two of its four cameras upgraded to the previous model.

It was rumored that the Galaxy S25 series may be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset in some regions, and Samsung will continue with the dual-chip strategy. However, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Samsung has scrapped the Exynos 2500 chipset and Qualcomm will be the sole chip supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.