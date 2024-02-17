Get this 8Bitdo Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard for a new all time low price

Back in July 2023, 8bitdo, known for its unique-looking console and PC gaming accessories, launched its first-ever mechanical keyboards. These "retro" keyboards had a design and art style that was inspired by older 1980s game consoles. Right now, you can get one of them for an all-time low price.

The Fami Edition of the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is currently available on Amazon for $85.49. That's a new low price for the keyboard, and $14.50 off its normal $99.99 MSRP.

The keyboard has colors inspired by the Famicom game console that was sold by Nintendo in Japan in 1983 and was later revamped to sell outside the country as the Nintendo Entertainment System. The keyboard also has two big separate red buttons that are meant to look like the buttons on the Famicom controller. They can be remapped with the keyboard's software to launch apps, game macros, and more.

The keyboard itself has 87 hot-swappable PCB keys with Kailh switches. You can get 8Bitbo's Ultimate Software V2 to remap any of the keys. The power button includes a red LED light. You will also find a volume knob on top of the keyboard, along with a knob that can switch between the keyboard's two wireless modes, Bluetooth and 2.4Hz.

The 2,000mAh battery on the keyboard should keep it running for up to 200 hours on a single charge. You can also connect it with an old-fashioned USB cable to use it or to power the battery back up.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

