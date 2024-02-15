Get this 27-inch LG QHD OLED gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price

While there are a lot of gaming PC monitors out there, the ones that have an OLED display are still relatively uncommon. They are also usually higher in price. Right now, you can get a 27-inch LG OLED monitor for close to $300 off its normal MSRP.

At the moment, the 27-inch LG Ultragear OLED QHD gaming PC monitor is priced at $700.98 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for the monitor and also $299.01 off its $999.99 MSRP.

The QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution OLED display on this LG monitor means you get a superior visual experience when playing games or watching videos. It includes a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and support for HDR with a DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum. It also has an anti-glare feature that keeps outside light from distracting your gameplay.

For PC gaming, you will experience smoother graphics in motion with its 240Hz refresh rate and its 0.03ms (GtG) response time. It also supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you will experience little to no graphics tearing on the screen.

The monitor also supports DTS Headphone:X2 for a better audio experience while playing games. The ports on the back of the display include two USB downstream ports, a USB upstream port, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and an optical digital audio out port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

