The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still available at its lowest price for a limited time

The big game may be over for another year, but there are still lots of streaming movies and TV shows to catch up on in your big living room TV, plus there are more major live sports events on the horizon (2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, anyone?). If you have a 4K TV but are not happy with its streaming operating system, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is perhaps the best such device you can get right now.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still priced at its lowest level ever at $39.99. That price means you can take advantage of its big $20 discount from the regular $59.99 MSRP. That price could be going back up at any time, so hurry up if you need or want one.

As the name suggests, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams movies, TV shows, and selected live events in up to 4K resolution, with support for both the HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos standards. Of course, the Fire TV OS has support for nearly all the major paid and free streaming services.

The device also has Amazon's most powerful processor made for its streaming sticks, along with 16GB of storage, which is double the storage of the normal Fire TV Stick 4K. If you have a Wi-Fi 6E router, you can connect to this streaming stick's Wi-Fi 6E antenna for much faster speeds.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has some extra features exclusive to this device. The Fire TV Ambient Experience lets your TV show over 2,000 digital images of museum-quality art and photography when you are not using it. Also, you can set up widgets that will give you info on news, weather, your calendar, your to-do list, and more.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

