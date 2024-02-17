Weekend PC Game Deals: Hits to play together, Ubisoft collections, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble has been hosting a large number of gaming bundles this week, and another one joined in a few days ago.

The Capcom Cup Fighters Classics pack has only a single title in the $2 starting tier, which is a copy of Ultra Street Fighter IV. The bundle opens up to add 68 more items in the second and final tier, which costs $20. This includes Street Fighter V - Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection with 12 games, as well as Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack that houses over 60 classic titles.

The bundle will be available for two weeks before it expires. At the same time, don’t forget about the other Humble Bundles containing Destiny expansions, puzzle games, Mega Man entries, indies, and chaotic games that are currently ongoing, too.

The Epic Games Store’s latest freebie is for racing fans. The Saber Interactive-developed Dakar Desert Rally was released only a couple of years ago, and currently, you can grab a copy of it for the low, low price of free.

The off-road rally experience is focused on the largest rally race ever made, and everything from bikes and cars to trucks and quads is being offered as officially licensed vehicles. Driving happens through all four seasons and with a dynamic weather system to keep things interesting. Plus, both single-player and multiplayer modes are available.

Dakar Desert Rally is free to claim on the store until Thursday, February 22. As for next week, Epic has revealed a triple drop giveaway carrying the original Fallout games. It appears Super Meat Boy Forever has taken over the next freebie slot instead of Fallout.

Free Events

If you’re looking to try out something new over the weekend, No Man’s Sky currently has a free event offered through February 19. An entire alien universe filled with a massive variety of planets, flora, and fauna is open for exploration here and with multiplayer.

At the same time, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is having a free weekend too. This is a fighting game featuring a massive collection of playable fighters from Nick franchises SpongeBob, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rugrats, TMNT, Jimmy Neutron, and others.

Big Deals

Ubisoft is going big this weekend with its publisher sale, but Valve’s Remote Play Together Fest has kicked off promotions for a whole lot of games with cooperative support. With discounts from those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store doesn't miss chances to have major sale events. The latest one is for the recent Valentine's Day, though romance seems to be optional for the games on discount. There's also a freebie available on the store's front page, with the classic action driving game FlatOut being offered.

Here are some highlights from the DRM-free The Love at First Pixel sale:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.