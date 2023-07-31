8Bitdo is launching PC mechanical keyboards based on NES and Famicom consoles

8Bitdo has released a number of great PC and console gaming accessories, including game controllers and a recent fighting game controller for Xbox consoles. Today, the company has announced its first mechanical keyboards for PCs. However, they are inspired by some classic game consoles of the 1980s.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard comes in two models. One, the Fami Edition is inspired by the Famicom Japanese console, and other, the N Edition, is based on the better-known Nintendo Entertainment System.

The 87-key keyboard includes a hot-swappable PCB and Kaih switches, along with a power button that looks a bit like the classic console power buttons with a red LED light. It also uses 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2 so you can program any of the keys to your heart's content.

There are also some special hardware features like a volume knob on top of the keyboard, and another knob that can switch between the keyboard's two wireless modes, Bluetooth and 2.4Hz. The battery on board should last up to 200 hours on a single charge, and it only takes about four hours to charge back completely. The keyboard also works in old-fashioned wired mode.

However, the most unique addition to these keyboards are the two big separate red buttons that are made to pay tribute to the big red buttons on the Famicom and NES controllers. Both of these can be remapped with the included software so they can be used in any game, macro, or PC function. Imagine launching Microsoft Edge or YouTube with one of these buttons.

You can preorder the Fami Edition or the N Edition of the 8Bitdo keyboards right now on Amazon for $99.99 each. The keyboards are current scheduled to ship on September 20. By the way, you can also get an NES-inspired wireless PC mouse from 8bitdo right now for $29.99.

