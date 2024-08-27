Get this Acer Nitro 23.8-inch monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate for its lowest price ever

People may need to get a second monitor for their work or gaming PC setup. Others may just want a smaller primary monitor that is affordable but has solid hardware specs. The Acer Nitro 23.8-inch monitor can appeal to both consumers, and it just hit a new all-time low price.

Right now, the Acer Nitro 23.8-inch monitor is available at Amazon for $99.99. That's its lowest price to date and a big $50 discount from its $149.99 MSRP.

This IPS monitor has an FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also includes a high 180Hz refresh rate with a 0.5ms response time, which is something you don't normally see in a display at its current price point. Both features will help reduce input lag when playing PCs and also cut down on motion blur.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology. This allows the display to sync with your PC's graphics card to reduce graphical tearing and stuttering while playing games.

The back of this Acer Nitro monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports and a 1.2 DisplayPort for connecting it to your desktop PC, laptop, game console, streaming stick, and more.

