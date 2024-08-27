Get this Alienware 610M white wired-wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever

Alienware not only makes high-end gaming PC desktops and laptops, the Dell PC gaming division also makes gaming accessories as well, from keyboards to monitors to PC mice. One of them just dropped its price to its lowest level ever.

The Alienware 610M wired-wireless gaming mouse with a white color is currently available for $39.99 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price for the mouse but it's also $40 off its $79.99 MSRP.

The mouse can be used wirelessly with its included USB dongle or you can connect it physically to your PC with a USB cable. This will let the mouse charge up its battery but you can still use it for gaming sessions.

The mouse has seven programmable buttons that can be customized to your liking with the Alienware Command Center app. The app also offers customizations of the mouse's AlienFX RGB lighting which can be found on the bottom of the mouse, on the top near the scroll wheel, and on the back Alienware logo.

The mouse has an ergonomic design, which means it should fit well for right and left-handed gamers, with support for both claw and palm grip styles. The battery should last up to 116 hours on one charge with RGB lighting turned on, or up to 350 hours when the lighting is turned off.

