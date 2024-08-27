Here's when you can expect the Android 15 update to roll out

In the latest Android 14 downgrade OTA's release notes, Google might have inadvertently revealed when it will release the Android 15 update. A report surfaced quite recently suggesting that Google may not release the update next month as the company is still ironing out some issues and improving its stability.

Instead, the update was anticipated to roll out in October, possibly in the middle of the month. However, Google seems to have quietly confirmed the launch timeline for Android 15. The release notes of the Android 14 downgrade OTA, which is rolled out to devices opting out of the Android beta program, read, "If you are waiting for the Android 15 stable update, please ignore this OTA until Android 15 is available in October."

Since Google released this OTA, it essentially confirms that Android 15 will indeed arrive in October. This kind of information is typically provided to beta users to avoid confusion about when the stable update will reach their devices and how long they can continue to ignore the Android 14 downgrade OTA.

It is interesting because the source claims that Google declined to confirm the initial report when asked but indirectly confirmed it via release notes. Android 15 is expected to land on quite a few phones, the first in line being the Pixel devices, for obvious reasons.

Here is the alleged list of devices that will get the Android 15 update:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Android 15 is expected to have many new features and tweaks. Recently, it was reported that the company is working on a feature that would allow users to change the resolution and rotation of the external display. It is also rumored that Android 15 could bring a tablet-like taskbar to smartphones.

