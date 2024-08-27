Amazon Deal: The Philips 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless speakers & subwoofer is cheap

Soundbars are a key component of a home theater setup. While there are many good soundbar deals on Amazon, the Philips B8967 5.1.2 channel true surround soundbar with wireless rear speakers and subwoofer is currently available at its lowest price ever.

The Philips B8967 5.1.2 channel true surround soundbar has a maximum output power of 780 Watts. This soundbar's highlight is that it comes with wireless rear speakers and an 8-inch subwoofer. So, all you need to do is connect the rear speakers to a power socket, link them wirelessly to your soundbar, and enjoy an immersive audio experience.

The soundbar features two upward-firing speakers to create a 3D sound experience. The Philips B8967 5.1.2 channel true surround soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and is compatible with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Additionally, you can also use your Google Assistant or Amazon Echo devices to control your Philips soundbar. The soundbar supports video enhancement features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG codec.

If you are interested, then you can purchase this Philips B8967 5.1.2 channel true surround soundbar with wireless rear speakers and subwoofer with Dolby Atmos from the below link:

Philips B8967 5.1.2 channel true surround soundbar with wireless rear speakers and subwoofer: $314.63 (Amazon US)

If you want to pair this TV with a better smart TV, consider the Hisense 58-inch QLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

