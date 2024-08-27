Nothing is up to something, as a new audio device gets spotted in IMDA certification

A new audio product, specifically earphones, seems to be in the works by Nothing. Notably, a new Nothing audio device has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority). The listing confirms the device's marketing name as "Ear Open."

The new device is listed under the brand name Nothing and could be called "Nothing Ear Open." As per the certification first spotted by 91mobiles, the model number is confirmed as B182. The Nothing Ear Open is listed under the "low power device" category that connects via Bluetooth.

The equipment description reads, "True Wireless Earphones," with its supplier listed as IFactory Asia PTE. LTD. Allegedly, this is one of the early sightings of a device named Nothing Ear Open. So, not much is known about the product except that it is an audio device, likely TWS earphones.

image by 91mobiles

Also, it's sighting at Singapore's IMDA certification suggests that the device will launch in various global markets and may not be limited to the UK and India. Earlier this year, in April, Nothing launched its Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

Both earphones featured ANC (Active Noise Cancelation), Hi-Res audio support, and rocked the brand's signature transparent design. Later, Nothing added ChatGPT support to the earphones, allowing users to use their preferred voice assistant to communicate regarding any query.

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF also introduced the Buds Pro 2, priced at £59/€59/$59/INR 4,299, respectively with a battery life of 43 hours (11 hours for the earbuds). It packed various features including IP55 water and dust resistance, dual connection, 50 db active noise cancelation, in-ear detection, spatial audio, and more.

Now, it seems likely that before the end of this year, we may see another earphone from Nothing hit the market. However, the price of any other specification details about the alleged Nothing Ear Open is still under wraps.