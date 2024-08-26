Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is now 21% off

Microsoft has a lineup of very expensive Elite controllers that offer additional customization features and plenty of extra accessories in the box. But the privilege of owning one is not cheap. Usually, the Elite Series 2 controller costs $179.99, but now, you can get it with a 21% discount on Amazon.

What makes this controller over three times more expensive than the standard Xbox gamepad, you may ask? For starters, the Elite Series 2 controller has tension-adjustable thumbsticks for more accurate and precise controls. Its triggers have shorter locks, and on the back, you will find four paddle buttons.

Each Elite 2 controller is powered by a rechargeable, non-removable battery, which means you won't have to worry about swapping those constantly drained AA-sized batteries. Microsoft says the controller can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The bundled accessories also make the Elite 2 special. With each controller, you get a charging dock, a USB-C cable, a carrying case, an extra D-pad, three more thumbsticks, and a thumbstick-adjustment tool. Also, the Elite Series 2 supports multi-device connection and customization profiles for different games.

You can connect the Elite Series 2 controller to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, and mobile devices using Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless, or a USB cable.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - $142.33 | 21% off on Amazon

