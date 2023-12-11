Get this EVGA wireless 16,000 DPI sensor gaming mouse for a rock bottom price right now

Usually, wireless gaming mouse with advanced features like a high DPI optical sensor and a way to save profiles on the device tend to be pretty pricey. However, for the moment, you can get one from EVGA for a new all time, and rock bottom, low price, with a digital coupon, at Amazon.

The Amazon listing for the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse shows a price of $17.99, which indeed matches its all time low price. However, with the included digital coupon activated, you can cut that price down by another 90 cents. That brings the actual price of the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse down to a new all-time low price of just $17.09. That's also $52.90 off its $69.99 MSRP.

EVGA claims that the 16,000 DPI Pixart 3335 optical sensor on this mouse has been combined with two LOD sensors. It states:

Most gaming mice use the mouse's primary sensor or an additional LOD to detect the lift-off distance, while the EVGA X20 uses a more advanced 3-Dimension Array Tech. This system uses a triple sensor algorithm to detect the position where you lift the mouse off a surface and put the mouse back down, achieving the shortest and most accurate lift-off distance. EVGA's 3-Dimension Array Tech algorithm can detect within a minimum of 0.4 mm to a maximum of 3 mm from the mouse to the surface, dynamically adjusting the best power-off height.

The 10 programmable buttons will allow users to create specific profiles for games for better control and you can store up to five of those profiles in the memory of the mouse. The two main buttons have been preloaded with 10 grams of weight, which EVGA claims will keep their travel distance down, so they can respond faster to your fingers pressing down on them.

You can use the included Bluetooth connection to wireless connect the mouse to your PC, or you can use the included 2.4H Hz USB dongle for a more lag free connection. The mouse also supports customizable RGB lighting in three areas of the mouse.

EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $17.09 ($54.90 off MSRP with digital coupon)

