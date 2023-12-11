The Sony X77L 43” is perfect for bedrooms and it's on sale right now

Twenty-five years ago, televisions in bedrooms were dinky little things with a VHS slot built in - times have changed since then and now bedroom TVs are typically between 24” and 43”. If you’re looking for something on the upper end of that range, check out the Sony X77L 43” which is currently discounted by 19%.

At full price, this TV would set you back $428 but with the 19% discount, you will only spend $348. If you don’t want to purchase it upfront, there are two payment plans; Amazon Layaway and Affirm.

The highlights of this TV are as follows:

POWERFUL TV PROCESSING– The 4K Processor X1 delivers a lifelike picture that is full of rich colors and sharp details.

ENHANCED COLOR AND FINE DETAILS– See natural and precise picture quality with a wide array of colors and dynamic contrast.

PREMIUM SMART TV – Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console.

INTELLIGENT MOTION HANDLING– See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies powered by Motionflow XR.

UPSCALE ALL YOUR CONTENT– Bring back lost texture and detail and see all your content upscaled to near-4K resolution with 4K XR-Reality PRO.

WORKS WITH ALEXA – Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.

In terms of reviews, the Sony X77L has an overall rating of 4.2 stars based on 459 ratings suggesting that most people think it is a good product. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice which means that it is highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship immediately.

