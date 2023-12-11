Acer Nitro 27” monitor is currently at its lowest price of $229.99

If you are on the hunt for a computer monitor, have a look at the Acer Nitro 27” gaming monitor which is currently selling for $229.99 on Amazon. This gaming monitor typically costs $399.99 but it has been discounted 43% for a limited time.

The monitor sports a WQHD 2560 x 1440 IPS display and has AMD FreeSync Premium support. It supports up to 240Hz refresh rates and has a 0.5ms response time.

Highlighting all the key features, Amazon writes:

27" WQHD (2560 x 1440) Widescreen IPS PC Gaming Monitor

AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: 240Hz (Using Display Port) – 144Hz (Using HDMI Port) | Response Time: 1ms (G to G) - Up to 0.5ms (G to G) | Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm | 2 Speakers, 2 Watts Per Speaker

VESA Mounting Compliant (100 x 100mm) | Ergostand: Ergonomic Tilt: -5° to 15°, Height Adjustment Range: 4.7", Swivel: 360° & Pivot: +/- 90°

Ports: 1 x Display Port 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Audio Out Port (Display Port and HDMI Cable Included)

This monitor seems to be popular among Amazon shoppers as it has a strong 3,729 ratings with an overall score of 4.5 stars suggesting that customers found it to be an excellent product.

This monitor has been on sale since May 2023. In that time, it has received several discounts but none have been as deep as the current one.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.