DEAL: If you love yourself a cheap good Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV 32inch 40inch got your back

Amazon from time to time drops the prices of its Fire TV products, and typically they turn out to be fairly great deals as the discounts are pretty significant. For example, in August, we saw that the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube, its latest and most powerful streaming box, settled at its discounted price of $119.99 for a very long time. Although that deal is no longer available, the company is offering a trio of Fire TV Smart TVs today for sale (buying links below).

We have the Fire TV 2-series, namely the HD (720p) 32-inch and the Full HD (1080p) 40-inch models which are also selling at prices far lower than they typically do. The main features are given below:

High definition TV - Bring movies and shows to life in HD 1080p / 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

All your entertainment in one place - Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Stream for free - Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Enjoy MGM+ on us - Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

Watch from room to room - All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

Smart and always getting smarter - Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

Press and ask Alexa - Use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more.

Connect all your devices - Use the 2 standard HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. Use the 1 HDMI ARC input for audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Wireless Bluetooth listening - Connect Bluetooth headphones for private listening to watch TV without disturbing those around you.

Games on Fire TV - Discover, explore, and play games from the Appstore, Amazon Luna, and Twitch.

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p Full HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable: $179.99 (Amazon US)

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p/768p HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable: $109.99 (Amazon US)

