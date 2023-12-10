Get these NVIDIA-based gaming notebooks for all time low prices right now at Amazon

If you are looking for a high-end gaming laptop, perhaps as a replacement for your desktop, or for playing games at a local LAN party. you will need a good GPU inside. Right now, many of them with NVIDIA GeForce chips are at all-time low prices at Amazon.

For example, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 Laptop is currently priced at an all-time low of $1,199.99. That's also a $300 discount from its normal $1,499 price. The 4.19-inch notebook has a 16-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display, an Intel Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 180-degree hinge that allows it to have the screen be placed flat on a surface along with the keyboard.

There's also the MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop, which is priced at an all-time low of $1,199.99, or $200 off its $1,399.99 MSRP. Among its features are its 17.3-inch 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop currently has an all-time price low right now of only $899.99, or $300 off its normal $1,199.99. The 17.3-inch notebook has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.