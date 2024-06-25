Get this MSI G272QPF E2 1440p 180Hz IPS monitor now for under £207

If you’re on the hunt for a new 27-inch monitor, then you ought to check out the MSI G272QPF E2 monitor which is selling now for just £206.10, down from £249. This is the largest discount this monitor has had since it was listed on Amazon at the beginning of April this year.

This LED monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, has 180 Hz refresh rate, and a GTG response time of 1 millisecond. The monitor has support for DisplayPort and HDMI display ports and comes with less blue light and anti-flicker technology for improved comfort. It’s also HDR ready.

Expanding further on the feature set, the product page says:

RAPID IPS IMAGE QUALITY, FRAMELESS GAMING - MSI Rapid IPS panel monitors provide outstanding colour intensity, and support 178° wide viewing angles; A 'frameless' design reduces bezel lines between screens

27” WQHD, 180 HZ RAPID IPS - A quad high definition 2560 x 1440 Rapid IPS panel (16:9) features a high 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth movement tracking; A very low 1ms (GTG) response time is ideal for esports events

WIDE COLOUR GAMUT - The G272QPF E2 supports up to 1.07 billion colours at 125% sRGB for more immersive images & details; features Less Blue Light and employs Anti-Flicker technology to reduce eye fatigue

DYNAMIC CONTRAST & AI VISION - The Rapid VA panel comes with an excellent 1:1200 native contrast, and supports dynamic contrast (1:100M); MSI Night Vision can enhance key details in the darkest gaming environments.

HDMI CEC CONNECTIVITY - PC console & laptop interface options include DP 1.4a (WQHD / 180 Hz max.) & HDMI 2.0b CEC ports (WQHD / 144 Hz max.); The monitor features a 5-way joystick navigator & a premium 4-way (tilt/height/swivel/pivot) adjustable stand

If you are thinking about picking this up then be aware that it’s marked as a limited time deal and could go back up in price at any time.

