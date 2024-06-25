Amazon Prime Day 2024 is being held July 16 and 17; some deals are already live

It's finally official. Amazon Prime Day 2024, one of the biggest sales events of the year for the online retailer, will begin on July 16 at 12:01 am Pacific time (3:01 am Eastern time) and will run through July 17.

Today's press release states that Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be held in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Egypt

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

The United Arab Emirates

United States

United Kingdom

India will hold its own Amazon Prime event later in 2024.

Of course, you do have to have an Amazon Prime membership to join in, but the good news is that there's a 30-day free trial for new members, which means you can join, participate in Amazon Prime Day, and then cancel before the trial period expires if you want. College students and anyone aged 18-24 can also join Amazon Prime for six months for free, and then only be charged $7.49 a month.

While Amazon Prime Day 2024 is still a few weeks off, there are still some deals you can get right now. One big one is that Prime members who have never joined Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months of access for free. That's the longest trial period offer ever for the streaming music service, which offers access to 100 million songs ad-free, with offline and download support, and more.

Many of Amazon's hardware devices have also hit all time low price points right now with a Prime membership They include

Stay tuned as we will likely see more deals pop up before the official Amazon Prime Day event arrives.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.