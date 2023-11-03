Get this Nextorage 2TB internal SSD with heatsink for your PC or PS5 for $99.99 at Newegg

If you want to add some more storage to your Sony PlayStation 5 console or your gaming PC, there are lots of internal solid-state drives that can do that simple job. However, sometimes these SSDs can suffer from overheating issues if you get into an hours-long gaming session.

The internal SSDs from Nextorage are made with a heat sink that's built on top of the drive to prevent these kinds of issues. Best of all, they are designed specifically so they can be used in the PS5 storage slot, in addition to your gaming PC case.

Right now, Newegg has a nice discount on the 2TB Nextorage internal SDD. You can get it now for only $99.99. That's a nice $150 discount from its normal $249.99 MSRP.

The Nextorage SSD offers read speeds of 7,900MB per second and write speeds of 6,900MB per second. This product's big feature is its aluminum heat sink that's been coated with a highly thermal radioactive black alumite. This will allow gamers to play their favorite PS5 or PC games with both high performance and stability compared to other SSD products.

While many internal SSDs with included heatsinks would not fit into a PS5 storage slot, the Nextorage SSD has been certified by Sony to work inside the console Novices can also handle the installation process as Nextorage will offer detailed instructions on how to get the SSD inside the PS5. It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

