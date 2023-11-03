Get the Fitbit Luxe for its lowest price of $79.95

If your smartwatch has recently packed in (like mine has), you may be on the lookout for a replacement. If you want a quality smartwatch, check out the Fitbit Luxe which is currently available at its lowest price of $79.95 on Amazon.

Some of this device’s highlights are as follows:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Apple iOS 15 or higher, Android OS 9 or higher .Operating temperature: -20° to 45°C

Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app

Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes

6-month trial of Fitbit Premium(New and returning Premium members only. Must activate trial within 60-days of device activation. Requires valid payment method.Content and features may change. Terms & Conditions apply)

Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 heart rate tracking

Tune in to your body with health metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability and more (in-app only)

Enjoy up to 5 days of battery without having to stop for a charge (varies with use and other factors)

Connect Luxe to your phone’s GPS & see real-time pace and distance on your wrist

In terms of ratings, the Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel model has over 10,000 ratings and an average of 4.4 stars. The Black/Graphite model has 8,401 ratings and an average of 4.3 stars.

The main drawback to the Fitbit Luxe is that the device is aging quite a bit now as it went on sale around May 2021. Despite its age, Fitbit still features the Fitbit Luxe prominently on its website as a tracker that doubles as jewelry.

