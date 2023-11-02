Amazon Fire TV Soundbar gets its first discount at 17% off

In recent days, Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire TV Soundbar by 17% from $119.99 to $99.99. This is the first deal Amazon has offered for this product since it launched in September this year so there’s no telling how long this offer will remain available for.

Amazon says that this soundbar is compatible with smart TVs and TVs connected to streaming media players. Not only does it have a wide level of compatibility but it’s also easy to set up, you just plug in the included HDMI cable into your TV and get audio that’s always in sync.

Explaining what you get with this product, Amazon writes:

Amp up your audio - Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design.

Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Easy setup - Just plug in the included HDMI cable to the HDMI eARC/ARC port on your TV to instantly enjoy audio that's always in sync.

Compact design - With a length of 24“ and a height of just 2.5", Fire TV Soundbar fits most entertainment consoles and TV stands.

Stream audio with Bluetooth - Connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.

Fire TV Ready - Designed and tested to work seamlessly with Fire TV, for control of your TV and audio with one remote.

Compatible with smart TVs - Fire TV Soundbar works with smart TVs, and TVs connected to streaming media players.

Designed for sustainability - This device is made from 18% recycled materials (power adapter and cable not included).

In terms of reviews, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar has had 252 ratings and scores 3.9 stars overall. 55% and 15% of the reviewers give it five and four stars respectively but 13% gave it just one star. The reviewers praised the soundbar’s "seamless integration" and called them a “big improvement over TV speakers”.

