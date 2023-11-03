Get the second gen Apple AirPods Pro for a nearly all time low price now at Amazon

Apple usually doesn't offer deep discounts on its hardware products, but lately, we have seen prices for certain items go down to all-time lows, or very close. That's the case with the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds right now at Amazon.

At the moment, the price for the second-gen Apple AirPods Pro is $189.99, which is very close to a previous all-time low of $189. It's also $60 lower than the earbuds' normal $249 MSRP.

The second-gen Apple AirPods Pro features the company's H2 chip that supports a highly improved Active Noise Cancellation feature, compared to the first-gen version. It also supports spatial audio so the music coming from the earbuds feels like it's coming from all directions.

The earbuds also have a Transparency mode that will let you listen to music or podcast while also allowing you to hear the outside world. In addition, it has an Adaptive Audio feature that mashes up the device's Active Noise Cancellation tech and Transparency mode for what Apple claims is "the best listening experience in any environment."

The step of the Apple AirPods Pro lets you touch it so you can control the audio volume, start playing a sound clip or song, or mute and unmute any calls to your smartphone.

The Apple AirPods Pro will last up to six hours on one charge on their own. They can last up to 30 hours with a fully charged case. Both the earbuds and the case have an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. We recently posted words of a nice discount for the Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse for just $39.98, and 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for just $58.51.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.