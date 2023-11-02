Get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for over $11 off at Amazon now

If you want to save some money and also access Microsoft's many productivity apps for 12 months, you should try out Microsoft 365 Personal. At the moment, Amazon is offering a year of the service for a discounted price tag.

Right now, the first 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal are available for $58.51. That's a rather nice $11.48 discount off its normal $69.99 annual price tag. Once the first 12 months are over, the price goes back up to $69.99 unless you cancel the subscription before the time period ends

When you sign up for the service, you will get access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Editor, with automatic updates for all those apps for the next year. Microsoft recently launched a new version of Outlook for Windows, and it's been very aggressive in adding new features to Excel over the last few months.

The subscription service also gives you 1TB of cloud storage space via OneDrive, and advanced security features such as built‑in ransomware detection and recovery. It also includes two‑step identity verification features for opening up files in your OneDrive Personal Vault.

You can use these Offica apps in full on your Windows or Mac PC with Microsoft 365, or you can also access them in full on your iPhone, iPad, or your Android based-smartphone or tablet. We will point out that this subscription offer from Amazon is limited to United States residents only.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.