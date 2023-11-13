Get this Samsung 49-inch OLED PC monitor for an all time low price at Amazon

If you want a really, really big gaming PC monitor with an OLED display and without a lot of bells and whistles, the Samsung 49-inch curved Odyssey G93SC OLED PC monitor. It's currently priced at an all-time low cost on Amazon.

You can get the Samsung Odyssey G93SC OLED PC monitor for $1,099.99 at Amazon now. That's also a $400 price cut from its normal $1,599 MSRP.

Some of you might be wondering what is the difference between this 49-inch Samsung OLED monitor and the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC model. The big difference is that the G93SC version does not have the Samsung Smart TV, Game Hub, Game Bar, and remote control that the G95DC has. That means you can save a bit of cash if you don't mind missing those features.

The Samsung Odyssey G93SC OLED PC monitor still has a 1800R curved display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, along with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for syncing up your PC's GPU with the display's refresh rate for little to no screen tearing or stuttering.

The display uses Quantum Dot Technology that offers both a brighter screen along with rich and vibrant colors. It supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 as well. The monitor also supports connecting two video sources at once and you can view them both with its Picture in Picture mode.

