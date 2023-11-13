Get this new version of the original Xbox controller for an all time low price at Amazon

Over 20 years ago, the first Xbox console from Microsoft launched. It came with a controller that was nicknamed as "The Duke". It was big, and it weighed a lot more than other more conventional game controllers at the time. Many players said the design would not allow them to hold the controller properly with their hands.

The Duke controller design did not get the best of receptions when the original Xbox shipped in 2001. However, many years later, Hyperkin released a slightly modified version of the Duke design as a new authorized controller for the Xbox One.

Now a 20th anniversary Xbox edition of the Hyperkin Duke Xbox controller is heavily discounted at Amazon, down to its lowest price ever. You can get the white-colored controller, which works for the Xbox Series X and S consoles as well as the Xbox One and PC for $42.69 right now. That's a huge $22.30 discount from its normal $64.99 MSRP.

The wired controller replicates most of the design of the original Duke controller, so don't complain if you can't hold it. One of the biggest changes are the two new shoulder buttons, which were made to mirror the two buttons (one black and one white) on the right side of the controller.

Another big change with this new version is the Share button that was made for modern Xbox consoles. Finally, there's a center LCD screen button that shows an animation of the original Xbox start screen.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.