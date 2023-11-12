Upgrade your NAS/Plex before the deal's gone: Toshiba 10TB, 8TB CMR HDD still cheapest

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals lately. During the Prime Day 2023 sales, the prices dropped to all-time lows, but since then, the discounts have been few and far between, and today happens to be such a day.

Newegg and Amazon are still offering the Toshiba X300 drive for some of the lowest prices they have ever hit (buying links below). As mentioned above, the drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods.

Get the Toshiba X300 10TB and 8TB HDDs at the links below. Both products are shipped and sold by Newegg and/or Amazon:

