Threads rolling out a new feature to delete accounts separately from Instagram

Meta's Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has shared a post on Threads regarding some upcoming updates to the app which are primarily focused on user account management and privacy. One of these is something that has been requested ever since the launch of the site earlier this year as a competitor to X. Previously, user accounts on Threads were directly tied to Instagram accounts meaning that if you deleted your Threads account you would have to also delete your Instagram account.

An upcoming update will change this. It will give users the ability to delete their Threads accounts without having to delete their Instagram accounts. This is something that Meta has been working on since late September when it was first spotted within the app, and then later confirmed by Meta during TechCrunch Disrupt, that this would be coming in the future.

Another update coming soon to the platform follows recent moves by Meta to publicize Threads posts on both Facebook and Instagram as a part of user feeds on both apps. Users were concerned that their Threads posts would be shared with users on Facebook and Instagram that they wouldn't necessarily want to see, and Meta has responded by adding toggles to disable post visibility on both platforms via user privacy settings in Threads.

Mosseri doesn't say when these updates will become visible to users, but you can expect them over the coming days. Meta is hoping that the continuous drive of adding new features to the platform and listening to user feedback is going to help it grow and thrive. Meta reported that the app has managed to achieve nearly 100 million monthly active users as of October 2023, which is impressive given that the app remains unavailable to EU citizens with no news on when the release will come.