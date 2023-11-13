Get this Samsung 27" 1080p 165Hz FreeSync gaming monitor for just $150 for an all time low

Gaming PC monitors continue to tumble down in price as we get closer and closer to Black Friday. Today, we have found a Samsung Odyssey PC gaming monitor that has reached an all-time low price and will likely be highly popular.'

The 27-inch Odyssey G32A monitor is currently priced at only $149.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price for this monitor, but it is also priced at $130 less than its normal $279.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Odyssey G32A is an FHD monitor with a resolution of ‎1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

The monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology. When you connect your AMD graphics card in your PC to this monitor, it will sync up the refresh rate and cut down on screen tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games. Although Nvidia graphics cards could work too, this monitor does not appear to be "G-Sync Compatible" certified and so VRR may not work appropriately on GeForce GPUs.

There's also an Eye Saver Mode that can be turned on with this monitor. It will cut down on the screen's amount of blue light so you can keep playing your favorite PC games for hours with less eye irritation.

It also allows people to rotate the monitor so it can be used in horizontal portrait mode. You could also buy two of these monitors and, with their three-sided borderless design, set them up side by side for a dual monitor set up for even more gaming action.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.