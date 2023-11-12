ICYMI: Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, the fastest NVMe Gen4 SSD is still the cheapest

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price.

However, you can still grab one of the fastest Gen4 models, the Samsung 990 Pro as Newegg and Amazon are still selling the 4TB and 2TB variants of the SSD its lowest-ever price of just $280 (buying links towards the end of the article).

Get the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB and 4TB models at the links below. Both products are shipped and sold by Newegg and/or Amazon:

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes: $279.99 (Amazon US) | $279.99 (Newegg US)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes: $129.89 (Amazon US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and a Newegg Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.