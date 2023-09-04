Play Starfield for three months at $31.49 with a discounted Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price

Officially, Starfield launches tomorrow evening on Tuesday, September 5 worldwide starting at 8 pm Eastern time for the PC and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Normally, even the standard edition of the game costs $69.99, but you can also play Bethesda Game Studios' space-based RPG for a much lower price for three months thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a three-month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $31.49. Normally, the service costs $16.99 a month, which means you will be saving $19.48 off a three-month subscription. In essence, this deal offers three months for less than the price of two.

In addition to offering a chance to play Starfield for a much lower price, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription has a ton of features. Xbox console players can access full versions of hundreds of games made for the Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles. Windows players can also get access to hundreds of PC games as well as PC Game Pass is included at no extra cost.

Another perk is access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, where you can play Starfield and other games on most any wireless device, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. You can also play a ton of games from Electronic Arts as EA Play is included at no extra cost.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Three Month Subscription (digital code) for $31.49 ($19.48 off MSRP)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.