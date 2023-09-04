Two copies of Microsoft Office 2021 Windows or Mac 85% off offer ends today

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 85% on a two lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac.

Get all these essential Microsoft apps for your Windows PC or Mac

This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. A one-time purchase installed on 2 Macs or Windows PCs for use at home or work.

Lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, & OneNote

One-time purchase installed on 2 Macs or Windows PCs for use at home or work

Instant Delivery & Download – access your software license keys and download links instantly

Free customer service – only the best support!





Good to Know

ONE-TIME PURCHASE INSTALLED ON 1 DEVICE

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Full versions

No subscriptions – no monthly/annual fees

Version: 2021

Updates included

No faffing about with subscriptions, just classic apps that don't expire.

Here's the deal:

Two lifetime subscriptions to Microsoft Office normally costs $439.98, but this deal can be yours for just $64.97, that's a saving of $375. For full terms, specifications, and license info, click the link below.

This price drop ends today on September 4 at 11:59pm PT .

Get two lifetime licenses for Windows or for Mac for just $64.97 | More Neowin Deals.

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

