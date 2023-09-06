AMD 7800 XT, 7700 XT land with new 23.9.1 WHQL driver, HYPR-RX takes on Nvidia Reflex

At Gamescom 2023, AMD unveiled its RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT GPUs. The first-party benchmarks were impressive as the two cards were shown comfortably dispatching Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti and 4070. Yesterday, alleged official reviewer's guide benchmarks from AMD itself had also leaked and they showed similar trends.

The launch day for the cards is today and as such, AMD has released a new WHQL Windows driver for the new RX 7800 XT and the 7700 XT cards. The new Adrenalin driver edition is 23.9.1 (Driver Version 23.20.02 and Windows Driver Store Version 31.0.22002.14). The full release notes are given below:

New Product Support Support for Radeon™ RX 7700 and 7800 Series Graphics. New Feature Highlights AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ - Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing per-game profiling to intelligently pace frames further reducing input lag on RDNA 3 based Radeon GPUs. For more information about game support click HERE.

Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing per-game profiling to intelligently pace frames further reducing input lag on RDNA 3 based Radeon GPUs. For more information about game support click HERE. AMD Radeon™ Boost – Now supports AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ and improves image quality through awareness of mouse sensitivity, reducing the image quality impact of dynamic resolution switching during motion—typically seen with high-DPI mice. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.1 introduces AMD Radeon™ Boost support for Resident Evil™ 4 Remake and Ghostwire™: Tokyo, which delivers extra performance and increased responsiveness with little perceived impact to quality.

– Now supports AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ and improves image quality through awareness of mouse sensitivity, reducing the image quality impact of dynamic resolution switching during motion—typically seen with high-DPI mice. AMD HYPR-RX – Introducing a new driver experience that allows users to optimize their games using AMD Software features for their RDNA 3 based Radeon GPUs, achieving increased performance and lower latency with ease. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.1 introduces the ability to intelligently combine AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+, Boost, and Radeon Super Resolution to achieve improved performance and latency reduction than these features can achieve on their own.

– Introducing a new driver experience that allows users to optimize their games using AMD Software features for their RDNA 3 based Radeon GPUs, achieving increased performance and lower latency with ease. For more information: https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/software. What’s Next? AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ - Initially supporting 12 games, new game support for AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ will be released through AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition updates in the coming months.

Initially supporting 12 games, new game support for AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag+ will be released through AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition updates in the coming months. AMD HYPR-RX - The HYPR-RX experience will continue to grow, including support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames to boost FPS using frame generation for DirectX® 11 and 12 games in Q1 2024. Known Issues Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Display may not reach correct brightness with certain games on select SAMSUNG™ FreeSync Premium Pro monitors or TVs with local dimming setting enabled.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Baldur's Gate 3™ with Vulkan® API set.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing F1 2023™.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Outer Worlds Spacer's Choice Edition™ with Screen Space Global Illumination enabled.

As you may have noticed in the notes above, AMD has also shared details about its HYPR-RX technology and that it will also work with Fluid motions frame or FSR 3 technology. HYPR-RX essentially combines Radeon Boost, Radeon Anit-Lag, and Radeon Super Resolution into a one-click solution.

You can download the driver from AMD's official website here.