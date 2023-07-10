Get this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for just $12.99 with digital coupon at Amazon right now

If you have a bigger home, or simply live in a house with a lot of walls, your Wi-Fi home network could easily have dead spots inside that prevent a good signal from reaching all areas of your residence. If that's true for you, a Wi-Fi extender is essential for getting a good signal in any place in the home that needs one.

Right now TP-Link is offering a Wi-Fi extender that you just plug into a power socket for a very low price. Currently, on Amazon, it lists for the already all-time low price of $17.99. However, if you apply the limited-time $5 digital coupon on the page, you can get it for only $12.99. That's a big $22 discount from its normal $34.99 price tag.

Once you plug it in and set it up to connect to your Wi-Fi router, the TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender will extend your home network by up to 1,200 more square feet. It's also a dual-band extender, with download speeds of up to 300Mbps on 2.4 GHz and up to 433Mbps on 5 GHz.

The extender also includes an Ethernet port. This allows you to connect devices like laptops, desktops, game consoles, smart TVs, and more with a wired connection. Finally, the design of the extender is made to blend in with your home with no annoying-looking visible antennas.

