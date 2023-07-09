Prime members can save on Amazon Echo smart speakers now ahead of Prime Day

We are now less than two days away from Amazon Prime Day 2023. The huge sales event happens from July 11-12 for Prime members. You still have time to sign up for the service and get a 30-day free trial so you can access all the big discounts that are planned for the event.

However, you don't have to wait for July 11 to save some money now if you are a Prime member. Amazon is selling a lot of the Echo smart speakers for record low prices for Prime subscribers. That includes the most recent speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot, which went on sale just a few weeks ago in late May.

Right now, the Echo Dot is priced at just $17.99 for Amazon Prime members. That's a huge $22 discount from its normal $39.99 price tag. It has a semi-circle design and is made so the speaker is facing out in one direction. Amazon says that even with its small size it will offer full sound to places in the house like bedrooms and other small rooms.

Since the Echo Pop is still a smart speaker, you can use voice commands to set up things like alarms, have it stream music or news, or even control other smart home devices. If you own an Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi router, the Pop can also extend its wireless coverage by up to 1,000 more square feet. Finally, it comes in four different colors (Midnight Teal, Charcoal, Glacier White, and Lavender Bloom).

Amazon's other Echo smart speakers have deep discounts right now for Prime members as well.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

