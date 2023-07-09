Get this 24-inch Amazon Fire TV for just $64.99, and the 32-inch version is just $79.99

While there are lots of deals on Amazon right now that are available only to Amazon Prime members, there are also big discounts on tech devices that can be bought on the site by anyone. That includes some deep discounts on some 2022 Insignia smart TVs with the Amazon Fire TV OS installed.

Right now, the 24-inch version of the Insignia Fire TV is just $64.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $55 discount from its normal $119.99 MSRP. If you want to go bigger, the 32-inch model of the same TV is priced at just $79.99. That's a $70 price cut from its $149.99 MSRP.

Aside from their display sizes, both models largely have the same aspects. Both have a 720p resolution for their LED screen. Both also have an Alexa voice remote control, which will allow you to use voice commands to control the TV in addition to the normal remote buttons. You can even uses it as a smart home hub to control other connected devices like lights, cameras, and more.

Since it comes with Amazon Fire TV installed, you can watch tons of streaming content from paid services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu. Disney Plus and more. You can also check out the free ad-based services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and more.

Both models also have Wi-Fi support and three HDMI ports, with one of them serving as an ARC port so you can hook up devices like a sound bar. There's also a headphone jack, a digital optical out port, and a USB port on the side. The bottom of these TVs includes AV ports, an antenna connection for people who want to truly cut the cord, and an Ethernet port for people who want a wired home internet connection.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.