Prime members can save on Amazon smart home devices for as low as $12.99 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching. It arrives on July 11 and runs through July 12. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get the big discounts that will be present on those days, but you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay nothing for it, and still save money.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering deep discounts for Prime members for a number of its tech devices. That includes many of its smart home products such as the Amazon Smart Plug. Right now, it's discounted for Prime members down to just $12.99, which is a big $12 cut from its normal $24.99 price tag.

You just plug in the Amazon Smart Plug to an open power outlet in your home, and then connect it to your Wi-Fi home network. You can now plug in items like a lamp, a coffee maker, or other items and use the Alexa smartphone app, or a device like the Echo Show, to control them. You can schedule times for the plugged-in items to power up. You can even set up lights connected to the smart plug so they turn on when you are not at home for some extra security.

If you want to save some money on your energy bills, you might want to consider the Amazon Smart Thermostat. Prime members can get it now for just $55.99 or a $24 discount from its normal $79.99 price.

Once installed, you can use the Alexa app and have it automatically control the temperatures in your home to your needs. You can also control it with Alexa voice commands. Installing the smart thermostat could save you a few bucks per year on your overall energy usage if used properly.

Here are some other smart home devices that are discounted for Prime members for a limited time:

