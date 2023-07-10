EA announces plans to develop and publish Marvel's Black Panther game

Electronic Arts has announced the second of three planned video games it will develop and publish based on characters from Marvel Comics. This one will be a single-player third-person action-adventure game based on Black Panther, the leader of the fictional African country of Wakanda who also wears a powered suit.

That's pretty much all we know about the game itself. However, EA's press release does say it's being developed by Cliffhanger Games. The Seattle-based studio was first revealed in May 2021 by EA but it now has an official name, and its first announced project.

The studio's leader, Kevin Stephens, is quoted as saying:

We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.

The game is still early in development and does not have a release date.

EA has already announced plans to make another single-player third-person action-adventure game based on another Marvel Comics character, Iron Man. It's being developed at its Motive studio. EA is contracted with Marvel to make at least one more game based on its universe.

Other upcoming AAA games based on Marvel characters include Spider-Man 2, which is being developed by Insomniac Games as a PlayStation 5 exclusive for a release on October 20. Insomniac is also working on a second PS5 Marvel game, this time based on Wolverine. Skydance New Media is also developing a third-person game that will feature a version of Black Panther teaming up with Captain America in a game that will be set in World War II.