Get this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for just $13.97 with digital coupon at Amazon right now

We have featured the TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender on previous deal posts in the past, and for good reason. It's an excellent and affordable way to expand the reach of your home Wi-Fi network's signal if you have a larger home or can't get a signal in specific rooms. Right now, you can purchase this extender for a nearly all-time low price with a digital coupon.

The TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender is currently listed at Amazon for $16.97, which is already well below the normal MSRP. However, there's also a $3 digital coupon currently on that listing. When you click on it to enable the coupon, the price of the Wi-Fi extender goes down to just $13.97. That's less than a dollar away from its all-time low price. It's also a huge $21.02 discount, or well below 50 percent, off its $33.97 MSRP. Keep in mind this digital coupon is available for a limited time.

This Wi-Fi extender just plugs into a normal home power outlet. Once you put it in and set it up to connect to your Wi-Fi router, the device will extend your wireless home network by up to 1,200 more square feet. It's also a dual-band extender, with download speeds of up to 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and up to 433Mbps on 5GHz.

The extender also includes an Ethernet port. This allows you to connect devices like laptops, desktops, game consoles, smart TVs, and more with a wired connection. Finally, it is designed to blend in with your home with no annoying-looking visible antennas.

TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender for $13.97 ($21.02 off MSRP with $3 digital coupon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

