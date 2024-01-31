Get the latest model of the Logitech Brio 4K webcam for its lowest price ever right now

While you could get a web camera for your PC that shoots video in HD quality, you might want to also consider getting one that shoots in up to 4K resolution for a clearer video when in a Microsoft Teams or Zoom meeting. Right now you can get the newest version of the Logitech Brio 4K webcam for an all-time low price.

At the moment, the cost of the Logitech Brio 4K webcam is $139.99 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price for this device, and also $30 off its $169.99 MSRP.

The Logitech Brio 4K webcam can be set up with three different field of view settings. The 65-degree FoV setting is great if you just want a video conference chat to focus on yourself. The 78-degree FoV setting offers a solid balance between your face and your background. Finally, the 90-degree FoV will let you effectively use the background when you want to show off a demo or use a whiteboard while in a video meeting.

The webcam can also record video at up to 90 fps for recording a message, a demo or even a game streaming session. There are also dual noise-canceling microphones for better clarity for your meetings. In addition, it supports Windows Hello facial recognition for signing into your PC or your online accounts without the need for a password.

The company's Logitech RightLight 3 technology adjusts the video from your webcam automatically depending on your local lighting set up. Finally, there's a privacy shade that can be placed on top of the webcam's lens when you are not using it.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

