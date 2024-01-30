Missed the 12-core 5900X deal? AMD gives another chance with this 5800X3D free B450 combo

Recently, AMD had one of those rare yet great flash sales where it priced its 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, the best overall socket AM4 CPU, at just $365 on Amazon US. While that deal no longer exists (it is still fairly reasonable so you can still check it out), the "Red team," courtesy of Newegg US, has now made the 8-core 5800X3D available for $315 alongside a $90 B450 motherboard (buying link towards the end of the article).

The attractive thing about the 5800X3D isn't just its octa cores but also the massive amount of 3D-stacked V-cache (Vertical L3 cache) that it packs, which makes it incredibly good for gaming. In fact, the chip is the fastest gaming CPU on the socket AM4 platform so if you are looking for something on this socket which will offer the best gaming experience, this is the one to get.

Another advantage of the V-cache is that you won't have to pair up this processor with the fastest, lowest latency memory kits to extract the best performance on offer. The 96MB of L3 cache is more than enough for its eight processing cores and 16 threads such that cache misses are greatly reduced and fast, very low latency memory buffer is not a necessity anymore. Reasonably fast DDR4-3600 CL18 kits should be fine.

The free motherboard on offer is ASRock's B450M/AC R2.0 which has a good enough VRM (power delivery) and heatsinks even for a potential 12-core 5900X future upgrade. However, it won't be able to handle the 16-core 5950X though. You will also need a discrete GPU for display output as the 5800X3D lacks onboard graphics.

Get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and ASRock B450M/AC R2.0 combo (make sure to select the "ADD FREE GIFT OFFER TO CART" option) for just $315 at the link below:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - 3.4 GHz Socket AM4 105W, No Integrated Graphics - 100-100000651WOF

+

Free ASRock B450M/AC R2.0 AMD B450 motherboard with purchase, limited offer: $315.00 (Newegg US)

