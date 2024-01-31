Get this TCL 85-inch QLED Google TV for an all time low price in time for the Big Game

TCL not only makes highly affordable huge TVs, such as its 98-inch LED TV for only $1,998, but it also makes smart TVs with even more advanced display technology. However, the company still makes them very affordable. That's certainly the case with its 85-inch QLED 4K TV.

Right now you can get the 2023 TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV for an all-time low price of $1,798. That's also a big $368 discount from its normal average MSRP of $2,166.

The TCL 85-inch QLED TV uses Quantum Dot Technology for its Mini-LED display. It includes over 2,300 dimming zones that automatically change to what's being shown on screen so you will get solid colors and deep blacks. It also has up to 2,000 nits of brightness so you can view content like the upcoming 'Big Game' even if there's a lot of outside light.

The TV also supports the major HDR standards like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also uses Motion Rate 480 and MEMC frame insertion technology to smooth out what's shown on screen which is particularly important while watching live sports matches.

For PC and console gamers, the TV normally supports 120Hz refresh rates, but it can go up to 240Hz with certain games, along with its support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Finally, this TCL model supports the Google TV OS for access to nearly all the major streaming services.

