Statcounter: Microsoft Edge reaches almost 13%, a new all-time high

Statcounter has published its January 2024 report, showing the latest changes in the desktop and mobile browser markets. According to their data gathered using tracking code on over 1.5 million websites globally, Microsoft Edge did great in January 2024, managing to get over one extra point and climb to its new all-time high. Statcounter says Microsoft's browser now has a 12.96% share in the desktop browser market.

Unsurprisingly, Google Chrome is still the number one desktop browser with a 64.84% share. After a substantial gain in December 2023, Chrome lost 0.39 points, something Google can easily afford considering its dominant position. Chrome's recent updates introduced several AI-powered features, which might lure users from alternative browsers.

Apple's Safari is the third most popular desktop browser, with a market share of 8.83% (-0.13 points). Mozilla Firefox is fourth with 7.57% (-0.05 points), and Opera is fifth at a 3.23% mark (-0.57 points).

Google Chrome - 64.84% (-0.39 points) Microsoft Edge - 12.96% (+1.01 points) Apple Safari - 8.83 (-0.13 points) Mozilla Firefox - 7.57% (-0.05 points) Opera - 3.23% (-0.57 points)

Here is what is happening in the mobile browser market, where Edge, sadly, is nowhere near its rivals. Maybe the upcoming extension support will help Microsoft make its mobile browser more popular on Android and iOS, but for now, things are rather uninspiring for the software giant. Statcounter says Microsoft Edge has a market share of 0.3% (+0.06 points).

Google Chrome - 64.74% (-0.19 points) Apple Safari - 25.07% (+0.36 points) Samsung Internet - 4.39% (-0.09 points) Opera - 2.15% (-0.12 points) UC Browser - 1.36% (-0.12 points)

You can find more information about the latest Statcounter report on the official website. As a reminder, Statcounter's data is not 100% accurate. Click here to learn how the service prepares its monthly reports.