Calendar Flyout for Windows 11 gets big update with new features

Windows 11 users who miss the ability to add or view events in the calendar flyout can restore the needed functionality with Calendar Flyout, a third-party app from the Microsoft Store. It has just received an update to version 2.0, bringing users new features and improvements.

With the latest release, Calendar Flyout users can add their work and school accounts, join meetings in Microsoft Teams for Business, check canceled meetings, see the number of events on the taskbar icon, switch between different background styles (Acrylic or Mica), and more. The app also switched from Windows Appointments API to Microsoft Graph API.

You can use Calendar Flyout to view, add, modify, and delete events and join Microsoft Teams meetings from a flyout without opening additional apps.

It is also worth noting that Calendar Flyout 2.0 has ditched support for non-Microsoft accounts and the sync with the old Microsoft Calendar app (UWP). However, the developer promises to add support for Gmail accounts and other online meeting providers.

Here is the full changelog for Calendar Flyout 2.0:

Added: week numbers in the calendar view (optional)

two sizes of the main app window - normal and fit to screen height

ability of performing basic operations on events: adding, modifying and deleting

account management directly in the app (changing visibility of calendar, changing calendar color)

support for work or school accounts

support for Microsoft Teams for Business (ability to join a meeting directly from the agenda)

support for cancelled meetings (visible as translucent in the agenda)

ability of opening app directly from the taskbar icon (not only from the system tray)

support for a jump list (matches context menu of the app in the system tray)

a badge (with number of events) on the app icon on the taskbar

two styles of the app background - Acrylic and Mica

new event designer for adding new events and editing existing ones

new preview of existing events

context menu of events in the agenda view

new icon for series events in the agenda view

automatic app updates in the background

confirmation info after creating or editing an event Changed: Calendar Flyout is based on Microsoft Graph API instead of Windows Appointments API

updated UI elements in the agenda

updated app icon in system tray Removed: support for non-Microsoft calendars

synchronization with Microsoft Calendar app (UWP version introduced in Windows 10)

You can download Calendar Flyout from the Microsoft Store for $2.59. Although the app is not free, it is a great tool to fix Windows 11's inconveniences and bring back some of the removed features in better form.