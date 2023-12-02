Get this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for just $14.97 with digital coupon at Amazon right now

Most people have just one Wi-Fi router in their house for their wireless internet connection. However, If you live in a home with a lot of square footage, or simply live in a house with some thick walls, you might have noticed that your wireless internet is very slow, or even non-existent, in some parts of your house. If that's the case, a Wi-Fi extender is essential for getting a good signal in any place in the home that needs one.

Right now TP-Link is offering a Wi-Fi extender that you just plug into a power socket for a very low price. Currently, on Amazon, it lists for the already all-time low price of $16.97. However, if you apply the limited-time $2 digital coupon on the page, you can get it for only $14.97. While that's not the all time lowest prices, it's very close to it. It's also still a big $20.22 discount from its normal $34.99 price tag.

Once you plug it in and set it up to connect to your Wi-Fi router, the TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender will extend your home network by up to 1,200 more square feet. It's also a dual-band extender, with download speeds of up to 300Mbps on 2.4 GHz and up to 433Mbps on 5 GHz.

The extender also includes an Ethernet port. This allows you to connect devices like laptops, desktops, game consoles, smart TVs, and more with a wired connection. Finally, the design of the extender is made to blend in with your home with no annoying-looking visible antennas.

You can also save on some more TP-Link Wi-Fi products on Amazon right now:

