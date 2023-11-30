Get these HP internal NVMe Gen4 SSDs, up to 4TB, at or near record low prices at Amazon

HP is not exactly known for their storage accessories. However, the huge PC company does indeed make and sell their own storage products, and that includes internal solid state drives. Right now, you can get some at or very near record low prices at Amazon.

The HP FX900 4TB Pro NVMe Gen4 internal SSD is currently priced at Amazon for $184.99. That's a all time low price for the product and also a $64 discount from its normal $249.99 MSRP.

The Gen4 SSD has read speeds of up to 7,400 MB per second, along with write speed of up to and 6,700 MB per second. HP adds:

Equipped with DRAM independent cache, FX900 Pro greatly improves 4K random read and write performance and reduces SSD access delay. It also supports NCQ (Native Command Queuing) and TRIM command for multi-tasking performance with a continuously fast speed.

The HP SSD also has protection against overheating. It states:

Using graphene foam with high thermal conductivity, the working temperature is effectively reduced by about 20 degrees. This heat dissipation design is able to reliably reduce performance fluctuations and ensures the fast speed and stable operation of SSD.

HP also offers a free download of Arconis True Image software, which will allow owners to quickly clone their drive data for easy backup and transfer to keep your PC's content safe.

You can get the HP FX900 Pro NVMe Gen4 internal SSD in the following storage sizes and discount prices

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.