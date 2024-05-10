Grab this Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card at its lowest price

If you have an older graphics card in your gaming PC rig and are looking to upgrade it, Asus currently has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super card that has hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card is priced at $659.99 at Amazon. The card launched earlier this year for the price of $689.99.

The card is based on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Ada Lovelace architecture chip with 7,168 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X video RAM, and a default clock speed of 2,565 MHz. However, this card can be overclocked to as fast as 2,595 MHz. It also supports Nvidia's advanced game graphics features, such as ray tracing and DLSS 3.

Besides the features in the GPU, this Asus TUF Gaming graphics card has some extra hardware as well. It has three axial-tech fans, and the two fans on the side of the card run counterclockwise, which Asus says helps to "minimize turbulence and maximize air dispersion." The fans are assisted by the card's vapor chamber and a big heatsink to keep the card from overheating during long gaming sessions.

